Last week, Senator Patty Schachtner (D- Somerset) was awarded with the Jerome Henning Legislator Award by the Wisconsin School Counselor Association.
The Jerome Henning Legislator Award is given out each year to recognize those members of the legislature who have made significant contributions to the school counseling profession. Senator Schachtner was chosen for her work supporting K-12 education, mental health, and post-secondary education.
“As a former school-based healthcare provider, I have a unique respect for the work of our state’s school counselors. They are so critical to the mental health and academic success of our students and I am always proud to stand with them and promote policies that support their efforts,” said Senator Schachtner.
