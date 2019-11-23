Senator Patty Schachtner (D-Somerset) will be moderating a panel led by Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes to discuss the environmental and public health threats of unclean water, as well as initiatives to ensure access to clean water with area experts.
The event will be 12-1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, at UW-Stout Memorial Student Center, Ballrooms A and B, 302 10th Ave., E., Menomonie.
Guests include Bill Hogseth from the Wisconsin Farmers Union, Scott McGovern, PhD, UW-Stout Biology Professor, Thomas Bilse, Friends of the Red Cedar, KT Gallagher, Director of Dunn County Dept. of Public Health and Liz Usborne, President of Tainter Menomin Lake Improvement Association.
No RSVP is required. Individuals may contact Sen. Schachtner’s office by phone at (608) 266-7745 or by emailSen.Schachtner@legis.wi.gov for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.