U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that more than $255.7 million in congressionally directed spending for Wisconsin projects she supported has been included in the bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2023. The bill passed the Senate, 68-29. Senator Baldwin has spent the last year working to fund the following projects on behalf of public and nonprofit entities across Wisconsin.
“For the second year in a row, I’m proud to have worked in a bipartisan way to deliver direct support from Washington to Wisconsin,” said Senator Baldwin. “These community driven projects will reach every corner of Wisconsin, with critical investments for roads, bridges and water infrastructure, workforce development, access to health and childcare, improvements for emergency services, and so much more. By working with folks from across Wisconsin, I am proud to deliver federal support that responds to the unique needs of so many different communities.”
Among those projects include:
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development: $5,000,000 to create innovative career pathways in educational sectors to attract and retain more diverse talent and increase affordable access to childcare by expanding and enhancing early childhood education apprenticeship programming.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services: $3,140,000 in funding to support Wisconsin’s implementation of the 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Senator Baldwin introduced the legislation to create the nationwide 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which launched over the summer.
Wisconsin Technology Council: $115,000 to expand entrepreneurial reach across all regions and demographics of Wisconsin, including through regional networking and educational programming workshops for would-be entrepreneurs, with a special focus on rural communities, women, and minorities.
St. Croix Valley Food Bank: $4,319,000 for construction of a new food bank serving Western Wisconsin that will allow the organization to not only accept more fresh and healthy food, but it will also allow them to receive, store and distribute food to all counties in the service region of St. Croix, Pierce, Polk, and Burnett Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.