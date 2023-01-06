U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that more than $255.7 million in congressionally directed spending for Wisconsin projects she supported has been included in the bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2023. The bill passed the Senate, 68-29. Senator Baldwin has spent the last year working to fund the following projects on behalf of public and nonprofit entities across Wisconsin. 

“For the second year in a row, I’m proud to have worked in a bipartisan way to deliver direct support from Washington to Wisconsin,” said Senator Baldwin. “These community driven projects will reach every corner of Wisconsin, with critical investments for roads, bridges and water infrastructure, workforce development, access to health and childcare, improvements for emergency services, and so much more. By working with folks from across Wisconsin, I am proud to deliver federal support that responds to the unique needs of so many different communities.”

