Thursday, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) announced that nearly 22,000 Wisconsin workers and retirees in the Central States Pension Fund will have the retirement benefits they earned restored in full under the American Rescue Plan Act, thanks to Senator Baldwin’s efforts to include the Butch Lewis Emergency Pension Plan Relief Act in that historic legislation and the Biden Administration’s approval of the pension plan’s application for funding.                                                                                         

The United States Department of Labor, through the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC), has approved $35.8 billion through a Special Financial Assistance program for the pension plan. The fund was enacted as a part of the American Rescue Plan, which Baldwin supported. Under the program, payments are being made to financially troubled multiemployer pension plans to ensure that these plans can continue paying retirees’ benefits and remain solvent for at least 30 years. Baldwin has been fighting for this fix for years and was able to secure key provisions in the American Rescue Plan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.