The League of Women Voters—Upper St. Croix Valley (LWV--USCV) is hosting two “Meet & Greet” events in March.
The first is Thursday, March 19, when voters can meet and hear Senate candidates for the 7th Congressional District. Candidates Tom Tiffany and Tricia Zunker have been invited. A casual setting to meet the candidates starts at 6 p.m. The audience can submit written questions, which will be answered until 8 p.m. This free event will be at the Polk-Burnett Electric Cooperative in Centuria on Highway 35. The special election for this seat will be Tuesday, May 12.
UPDATE: The League of Women Voters sent an email on Thursday, March 12, announcing the Senate event has been cancelled.
The second event is Tuesday, March 31, 6-8 p.m. for candidates who are running for seats on the Polk County Board of Supervisors. The informal setting to meet the candidates will be 6 – 7 p.m., followed by introductions and a formal question/answer format. This event will be at the Polk County Government Center, West Conference Room, in Balsam Lake. Signs will be posted.
Of the 15 supervisor districts in Polk County, as of March 4, District 12 has a new candidate running unopposed; incumbent supervisors for Districts 1 and 6 have opponents; Districts 3 and 10 have new candidates opposing each other for each seat. Electors have until Friday, April 3, at 5 p.m. to register as write-in candidates. Voting for supervisors is included in spring elections April 7.
The spring election April 7 will also include the presidential primary, voting for a judge on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, school boards, school district referenda, county officials, and village and town board officials. Write-in candidates for school board must register by noon April 3.
The LWV--USCV will also host a Meet & Greet for candidates on the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors Thursday, April 2, 6 – 8 p.m. This free event will be in the lobby of the Hudson Public Library. All incumbent supervisors and new candidates for the 19 districts have been invited. As of March 4, only one candidate will be on the ballot for Districts 2, 6, 8, 9, 15, 17, 18 and 19. In Districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 two registered candidates are competing for the respective seat.
For further information: 715.294.2657 or 715.432.5816. The public is invited to all events which are free.
