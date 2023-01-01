Senator Rob Stafsholt (R-New Richmond) has been honored by the Wisconsin Counties Association with a “WCA Outstanding Legislator Award” for his work on behalf of county government during the 2021-2022 Legislative Session.

He was presented with the award December 13 in his State Capitol Office by WCA Government Affairs Associate Chelsea Fibert.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.