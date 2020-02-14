Senator Patty Schachtner (D-Somerset) will host two public listening session in St. Croix County. One session in Somerset will be focused on K-12 education issues, while the second session in Baldwin will be open to all topics of state concern. Senator Schachtner will share updates on her work over the past year and listen to input, ideas and questions from area constituents.

What: Education Listening Session

Where: Somerset Senior High

645 Sunrise Dr.

Somerset, WI 54025

When: Monday, Feb. 24

5:30 – 7 p.m.

--------------------------------------------

What: General Listening Session

Where: Baldwin Library

400 Cedar St.

Baldwin, WI 54002

When: Thursday, March 5

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

No RSVP is required. Individuals may contact Sen. Schachtner’s office by phone at (608) 266-7745 or by emailSen.Schachtner@legis.wi.gov for more information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.