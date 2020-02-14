Senator Patty Schachtner (D-Somerset) will host two public listening session in St. Croix County. One session in Somerset will be focused on K-12 education issues, while the second session in Baldwin will be open to all topics of state concern. Senator Schachtner will share updates on her work over the past year and listen to input, ideas and questions from area constituents.
What: Education Listening Session
Where: Somerset Senior High
645 Sunrise Dr.
Somerset, WI 54025
When: Monday, Feb. 24
5:30 – 7 p.m.
--------------------------------------------
What: General Listening Session
Where: Baldwin Library
400 Cedar St.
Baldwin, WI 54002
When: Thursday, March 5
5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
No RSVP is required. Individuals may contact Sen. Schachtner’s office by phone at (608) 266-7745 or by emailSen.Schachtner@legis.wi.gov for more information.
