U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin made stops in Barron, Chippewa and Dunn Counties last week to focus on her work delivering results for rural Wisconsin.
First, Senator Baldwin joined a USDA Rural Development representative and local officials to tour of the Chetek Sewage Treatment Plant to learn how a $20.7 million USDA infrastructure investment will be used to upgrade their wastewater treatment plant and improve sewage service for 2,200 Wisconsinites.
Senator Baldwin visited Processed Metals Innovators in Bloomer for a tour and roundtable discussion with Chippewa Valley Technical College (CTVC) representatives to learn about their public-private partnership supporting a workforce development program funded by the Baldwin- backed American Rescue Plan.
Senator Baldwin toured The Mabel Tainter Memorial Theater in Menomonie to discuss the venue’s nearly $140,000 “Save Our Stages” grant that Senator Baldwin helped deliver through the American Rescue Plan. Wisconsin has received over 400 grants worth a combined $230 million through the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant Program (SVOG) program.
To end the day, Senator Baldwin visited Berge’s Beef in Colfax, a third-generation family farm to discuss ways to diversify farm income, increase supply chain resiliency, and support rural small businesses and the Wisconsin agriculture economy. Senator Baldwin worked to include investments in the American Rescue Plan to strengthen food supply chain resiliency and expand independent processing capacity.
