U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson introduced bipartisan legislation in the Senate to designate the post office at 430 South Knowles Avenue in New Richmond as the “Captain Robert C. Harmon and Private John R. Peirson post office.” The legislation honors captain Robert C. Harmon and his half-brother, Private John R. Peirson, who were both killed during World War II.
“Captain Robert Harmon and Private John Peirson paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country during World War II,” said Senator Baldwin. “I’m proud to do right by them and their family by designating this New Richmond building in their name. These brave American heroes should have their service and sacrifice to our nation honored.”
“More than 33,000 Wisconsinites served in the armed forces during WWII, but the sacrifice of our gold star families is beyond comprehension. Robert Harmon and John Peirson, who grew up in New Richmond and attended the University of Wisconsin, paid the ultimate sacrifice and deserve our utmost respect and gratitude. Renaming the post office after them in their hometown is the least we can do,” said Senator Johnson.
“We are sincerely grateful for this bipartisan effort between Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to rename the New Richmond post office after brothers captain Robert C. Harmon and Private John R. Peirson, who gave their young lives in the service of our country during World War II. It’s humbling and an honor knowing that we as a nation never forget the sacrifices our military men and women make for all of us,” said the Harmon/Peirson Family.
Captain Harmon, on his 51st mission, was shot down over France a week before the D-Day invasion in Europe. A year later, Pt. Peirson, whose birthday would have been, Oct. 31, was killed during the Easter Day assault on the island of Okinawa. Though captain Harmon's remains were never found, the brothers are buried side-by-side at the Fort Snelling Military Cemetery in Minneapolis.
The American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80, St. Croix County Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10818 and the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce support this effort.
