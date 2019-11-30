The Senate passed bipartisan legislation last week introduced by Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to honor Captain Robert C. Harmon and Private John R. Peirson, two New Richmond natives who were both killed during World War II.
“Captain Robert Harmon and Private John Peirson paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country during World War II. These brave American heroes should have their service and sacrifice to our nation honored,” said Senator Baldwin. “I’m pleased that our legislation has passed the Senate and I look forward to the President signing it into law.”
The legislation will designate the post office at 430 South Knowles Avenue in New Richmond as the “Captain Robert C. Harmon and Private John R. Peirson Post Office.”
Captain Harmon, on his 51st mission, was shot down over France a week before the D-Day invasion in Europe. A year later, Pvt. Peirson was killed during the Easter Day assault on the island of Okinawa. Though Captain Harmon’s remains were never found, the brothers are buried side-by-side at the Fort Snelling Military Cemetery in Minneapolis.
The American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80, St. Croix County Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10818 and the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce support this effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.