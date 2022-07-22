Representatives from the St. Croix County Salvation Army will be participating in the Wisconsin Balance of State Continuum of Care Point in Time Homeless Count on the evening of July 27. The Balance of State Continuum is an organization of homeless service providers in the state of Wisconsin. Each local area will count the homeless who are either sheltered in a facility or unsheltered and living on the streets. In a typical year, the Point in Time count simultaneously occurs in each county in January and July nationwide. Volunteers in each area canvas the streets of Wisconsin communities to determine how many individuals are going unsheltered. The volunteers are equipped with the knowledge to assist those individuals in getting connected to local resources for food and shelter. Each community submits their counts for sheltered and unsheltered persons in each county for that night. Those numbers are then used to determine if the services provided in the County are meeting the needs of those who are homeless.
Volunteer online training will be offered via Zoom 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 20. Interested individuals are encouraged to call 715-529-0981 to sign up.
