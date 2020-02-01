Take to a lighted trail at Giezendanner School Forest with family and friends Friday, Feb. 7, beginning at 6:00 p.m. and explore the woods at night. Bring your own headlamp or flashlight and explore beyond the guiding lights. This is a come and go event which lasts until 8:30 p.m. It is not necessary to register if you own snowshoes, but if you need snowshoes register. The link for the registration form is found on Facebook in the events listed on any of the following pages: Baldwin-Woodville Community Education, Giezendanner School Forest, Baldwin Public Library and the Woodville Public Library. Registration is requesting by Wednesday, Feb. 5. If Facebook isn’t available to you, you may also leave a message at 715-698-2981.
Hopefully there will be fresh snow, pleasant temperatures and a clear sky to make for a lovely evening. Once you’ve completed the loop, indulge in some hot chocolate around the fire. In case of bad weather, check the library webpages/Facebook and the Giezendanner School Forest Facebook page for updates.
Giezendanner School Forest is located at 2424 30th Ave. From Baldwin go south on 63 until 30th and turn left. Once you cross BB, it is the first driveway on the left.
This event is co-sponsored by the Baldwin and Woodville Public Libraries and the Baldwin-Woodville Schools.
