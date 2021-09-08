Beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, Hanley Road from Heritage Boulevard to Old State Highway 35 in Hudson will be closed to through traffic to accommodate the next stage of a resurfacing project, and detours will be in effect.
During this phase of construction:
Motorists traveling east on Hanley Road wanting to exit onto southbound WIS 35 will be routed to the south bypass lane.
Traffic exiting southbound WIS 35 at the Hanley Road interchange will be able to travel west on Hanley Road via the west bypass lane.
The northbound exit ramp off WIS 35 will be closed.
There will be no access to Hanley Road from Old State Highway 35.
This stage of construction will tentatively end on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Overall, construction is scheduled for completion in mid-October.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s Northwest Region:
Follow us on Twitter: @WisDOTnorthwest
Visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.