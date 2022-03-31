County NN – north and south of I-94 between 50th and 60th avenues in St. Croix County – will be closed to through traffic during daylight hours on Friday, April 1 for activities related to a bridge replacement project. County NN is expected to reopen to traffic at the end of the day.
Construction on a multiyear $21.16-million project replacing I-94 bridges over Carr Creek and County NN started in 2021; construction for 2022 began March 14. The overall project is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.