Seeing students grow and learn has been the ultimate reward for Voelker

Helping others has always been a passion for Leah Voelker.
“I have always had a strong desire to help others and a love for learning,” she said. “There is nothing more rewarding to me than seeing the growth and achievement of others.”
With the interest in mind, Voelker went into the Special Education field, where she has worked for over 25 years. She starts her newest job July 1 as Director of Special Education/Student Services for the St. Croix Central School District, replacing the retiring Pat Basche.
Voelker started her special education career in Red Wing, where she served as a paraprofessional in its School District for 15 years. After completing a degree in Education from Augsburg College and earning her teaching licensure as an EBD (Emotionally-Behaviorally Disabled) and SLD (Specific Learning Disability) teacher, she taught for nine years at Woodbury High School.
Voelker then earned her Masters in Education and Administrative licensure and became the Director of Pupil Services for the Osceola School District the last two years.
“I was drawn to (St. Croix Central) for its reputation of being a collaborative student center district that has excellent support from its community,” she said, about seeking the job.
“I believe strongly that all students can learn when given opportunities,” she said. “I have a strong commitment to make sure we are offering all students the best chance to become college and career ready.”
Voelker shared her thoughts on special education today and for the future.
“I think one of the most significant challenges special education has been facing over the last several years is how to develop and refine specific programs and services for the unique and ever-changing needs of those with disabilities,” she explained. “Students come to us today with increased mental health needs, more challenging behaviors, and a whole slew of different challenges that may not have been as prevalent years ago. As schools, we must be prepared to meet the challenges in new and unique ways.”
She calls Ellsworth home with her husband Corey. They are the parents of Brandon (26) and Jack (16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.