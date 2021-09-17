Second suspect turns himself in on Dunn County quadruple homicide
-
- Updated
- 0
Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd announced Friday afternoon, Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, turned himself into the Gilbert, Arizona Police Department today on the Dunn County warrant pertaining to the homicide.
Suggs has been living in the Phoenix, AZ area recently before traveling back to Minnesota in the last couple of weeks. At this time, it’s unknown how Suggs traveled back to Arizona this week.
Bygd stated Suggs has not been interviewed yet, so no new information will be released at this time. He will be transported to Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix, AZ awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.
This investigation will continue along with the assistance of St. Paul Police Department, Minnesota BCA and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- US 12 project to result in closure of north access to Ross Road
- Second suspect turns himself in on Dunn County quadruple homicide
- Library card sign-up month 2021
- Find Your Adventure: Explore Wisconsin's Amazing Fall Foliage
- Suspect arrested in Dunn County homicide investigation
- Village Board approves incentives to expand police hiring pool
- Pool opening pushed back
- B-W Band to Host Marching Band Invitational
Most Popular
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 18
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.