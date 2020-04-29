Western Wisconsin Health announced Wednesday night it had its second positive test result for COVID-19.
"The patient had been seen in the emergency department and is being cared for at home," said Western Wisconsin Health CEO Alison Page. Page then explained anyone who had contact with the patient is then notified.
"We assume all care providers are utilizing appropriate PPE and using impeccable hygiene, so the risk of exposure is low," Page said. "But, we want anyone who has been in direct contact with a COVID-19 positive person to be aware so they can be especially astute when self-monitoring themselves for symptoms."
Page reported Minnesota reported twice as many new cases as Wisconsin today (463-231). Pierce and Dunn counties have nine cases of COVID-19, while Polk has four.
There are now 6,520 confirmed cases in the state and 308 deaths.
Page also reported Wisconsin has the ability to perform over 11,000 tests per day.
