After hours of discussion and public comment, a resolution in support of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution died for lack of a second to a motion to approve it.
The resolution wasn’t considered by the county Public Protection and Judiciary Committee (PPJC) last week because the motion to consider died for a lack of a second.
The development at the committee level came as somewhat of a surprise, given the same committee had unanimously approved the same resolution a couple of weeks ago, sending it to the full county board.
However, after a lengthy public comment period and significant discussion by supervisors at the Dec. 1 County board meeting, the measure was sent back to the PPJC where it was again debated at its Jan. 5 meeting.
There was significant public comment, but because the motion made by the resolution’s author, Supervisor Mark Carlson, died for the lack of a second, the committee’s comments were limited to those provided by Carlson and Chairman Bob Fiedler.
After the failed motion, Fiedler could have moved on to the next agenda item but decided to allow supervisors the opportunity to comment once more on the topic. Only Carlson and Fiedler spoke, even though Carlson at first declined comment, only to reconsider shortly thereafter.
Prior to the vote, five public comments were offered from those who had commented at previous meetings.
Two asked the committee members to vote in favor of the resolution once again, three asked that the measure be tabled permanently and not considered again.
Public comments
Carol Ivance, of Hudson, provided a blistering rebuke of supervisors who had previously voted against the resolution, while praising those who had voted for the measure.
She directly questioned those supervisors opposed to the resolution about whether they understood the importance of their position.
“If you don’t think that upholding our constitutional laws is your job, then what is?” she asked.
“Setting aside the fact that you obviously lied when you took your oath of office and think nothing of it … it certainly looks like tearing up our Constitution and trampling on our God-given liberties is your idea of why you’re on the SCC Board. I’m basing this on your obviously lack of respect for your fellow supervisors and your constituents and … deceitful hypocrisy.”
Ivance went on to question the supervisors opposed and accuse them of planning to strip away the liberties of citizens.
“Do you really think a term or two on the county board will ensure you and your descendants will be in the elite ruling class if your socialist buddies succeed in destroying this country and wresting our precious liberties from us?”
Concluding with the hope the committee would approve the measure, Ivance said, “Take a good look at the history of any of the tragically long list of countries that have come to tyranny. You will find that the folks at the bottom of the ladder who were duped into ushering [in] the dictators. We’re some of the first to be disposed of. And you are no different.”
Kerry Kittell took an analytical approach, saying that the primary reason he opposed the resolution was because it singles out the Second Amendment over all the other amendments to the Constitution.
“It suggests that the other amendments, by comparison, are not important,” Kittell said. “I don’t think anything could be further from the truth … It troubles me, too, the response that the Second Amendment is there to protect all our other rights … I’m concerned that with that kind of thinking that the appropriate response [for] you, as an individual perceiving your rights are being violated, is to grab your guns. I don’t think you have to take too much imagination to understand where that leads.”
He also debunked the notion the government is after people’s liberties, namely, to take away citizens’ guns.
Describing his wife’s take on the issue, he said, “she observed that we just had deer hunting season. Everybody who hunted gave their information to the government. Some people have given that information to the government for 50 years or more. And I’m not aware of any time the government used that information to come get your guns.”
In concluding, Kittell said, “This is a solution in search of a problem, and I would really urge you to vote against any and all such resolutions.”
Grant Lind spoke in favor of the resolution, describing those who might not be in attendance because they were too busy with their lives.
“The one thing I will tell you is that the people who are most active in shooting sports, most active in the Second Amendment world are home. Or they are at their job. They’re doing their lives. They just want to be left alone. They like their lives. They like their guns. They like their freedom. The sad part is that they don’t come out and speak. So, I’m here today speaking on behalf of thousands of people …”
He added that it is vital for citizens to make sure their rights are protected from the local level on up.
“This is vital that we get the Second Amendment dealt with at our local level, so that it can’t be infringed upon by the levels above us. That the state can’t infringe upon our rights and that the federal government can’t infringe upon our rights. It is so important that we understand that we are personally responsible for our own safety. We’re personally responsible for our own actions, for our own behaviors.”
Sue Curtis stated her opposition to the passage of the resolution at other meetings and said her stance on the issue hadn’t changed.
“I still oppose this resolution and any more symbolic, conspiratorial, political resolutions,” Curtis said. “The result of this resolution so far has compromised at least four work hours each, times 19 of the county supervisors, costs of attorney, administrative assistance – that’s 60 hours-plus additional costs that are unnecessary.”
Instead, she felt the hours spent debating the resolution could have been better spent.
“These are hours our supervisors could be working on solutions to help everyday people in crisis in mental health, aging and disability, services for the homeless – these are opportunities that are lost. It has compromised your reputation as the board and put the community at further odds and brought out partisan behaviors on a non-partisan board.”
Motion fails
Following the public comments, Chairman Fiedler called on Carlson for a motion to place the resolution on the table for consideration.
Carlson began in on his reasoning for bringing the motion forward and continued for a minute until Fiedler stopped him and asked that the motion be made and seconded before committee discussion would be entertained.
Carlson did so, but when Fiedler called for a second, not one of the other supervisors responded. The motion then died for lack of a second.
Fiedler then opened the floor for additional comment, but only he and Carlson spoke.
Fiedler spoke first.
“This is a tough issue for everybody. There has been a lot of comment on it. A lot of very good comments on both sides of this issue… There are many ways we can look at how we must do our business, what’s appropriate for us to do our business. One of our commenters commented on our chairman’s comment about whether it’s worthwhile to have symbolic resolutions or not,” he said.
Citing two Supreme Court cases that “clearly” provided for the right to keep and bear arms, Fiedler said, “It applies to us. It applies to St. Croix County. It applies to Hudson. They said absolutely 100% that you have the right to keep and bear arms. It’s an important issue.”
Given the opportunity to provide his thoughts, Carlson said, “Why I feel it’s important - one thing is I want to be proactive instead of just reactive. All the people who have emailed me … has convinced me that this is worth doing. The reason why there was a call to action, people were so worried about it to write letters to us. Most of the content was ‘oh, this is a waste of our time.’ It didn’t need to be a waste of our time. It could have been a real quick vote because we all took the oath. It shouldn’t even be controversial.”
Carlson called out President Joe Biden, who “also took the oath” and “he wants to get rid of all semi-automatics. So, there is action going on … But if you look at what the founding fathers said … that it’s there as a last resort - the Second Amendment - in case a tyrannical government tries to intrude on our other rights. It is a bedrock in that way. If all the other rights aren’t being treaded on, then the Second Amendment doesn’t even actually come into effect. If you say it can’t happen, that’s exactly what happened during the American Revolution – they had weapons and they were able to fight back …”
“I really appreciate everybody spending their time. It’s the way government is supposed to work. Citizens speak up. I’ve had a lot speak for and I’ve had a lot speak against and we’re supposed to listen and respond and putting this resolution in was part of what I consider a valid response, not a waste of time.”
