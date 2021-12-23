The Spring Election is April 5, 2022, but for incumbents on local city, school and county boards, these past few weeks have been rather important.
Election guidelines call for candidates who aren’t going to run to filed a notification of noncandidacy by Dec. 24.
As of Dec. 17, four out of the 19 districts to the St. Croix County Board will have new representation as those incumbents have already filed non-candidacy papers.
The Baldwin and Hammond areas are two of those districts.
Shelly Tomtschik, who serves District 18, which is made up of the town of Baldwin, ward 2 and the village of Baldwin, wards 1-6, filed non-candidacy papers Dec. 2. Tomtschik was elected in 2020.
Paulette Anderson, who serves District 16, which is made up of the town of Hammond, wards 1-3, town of Rush River, ward 1 and village of Hammond, wards 1-4, filed non-candidacy papers Nov. 10. Anderson has been a County Board member since 2014.
The other two members are Judy Achterhof, who represents District 17, which consists of Town of Cylon, Emerald, Forest, Glenwood, Stanton, Deer Park and Glenwood City and Ed Schachtner, representing District 1, made up of the town of Somerset, Star Prairie and village of Somerset. Achterhof has served on the County Board since 2014 and Schachtner has been a member for the last four years.
Jerry Van Someren filed papers for District 18, while Michael Barcalow filed papers for District 16.
All incumbents who are interested in serving another term on its board or newcomers seeking to become members have to file by Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
B-W School Board
John Hanson and Denise Monicken are the candidates whose terms are up this spring. Hanson, who was first elected in 2019, has already announced his non-candidacy, meaning a spot will be open.
Monicken has formally yet to declare her plans as of Dec. 17, according to school officials
The B-W School Board has been a model of stability the last couple of years as Hanson was the Board’s rookie. Monicken has served on the Board since 2013, while Ken Dykhouse has been a member since 2015. Jay Larson and Brad Coplan were elected in 2017. Jolene Bonte and Todd Graf have served since 2018.
SCC School Board
The turnover will continue among the St. Croix Central School Board as longtime incumbent Kirk Lyksett filed non-candidacy papers.
Lyksett and Jeff Redmon’s terms were up this spring. Lyksett has been a board member since 2003, while Redmon has been a board member since 1998.
There have been four new board members since 2020 – Bryan Kofal, Erica Herink, Joshua Pettit and Vince Trudell. The other member, David Olsen, has served on the board since 2005.
Village of Baldwin
Matt Knegendorf, Chad Wernlund and Austin Van Someren are the three trustees whose terms are ending. The Village nominates candidates by caucus which will take place January 12, 2022. Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson said Dec. 17, none of them have filed non-candidacy paperwork.
Town of Hammond
The town also holds a caucus similar to the Village of Baldwin. It is scheduled for January 10, 2022. Kent Wynveen and Paulette Anderson are the candidates whose terms are up for reelection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.