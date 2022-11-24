Search for Baldwin officers sees time ticking
The new Village budget saw the approval of adding one and a half new officers to the Baldwin Police Department. Now Chief Darren Krueger is on the search for candidates.

During the most recent meeting of the Baldwin Village Board, Krueger received the blessing of village trustees to dive into finding new employees. Krueger said, “I would like to start moving forward with that process. My most recent closing of applications was around November 5 and there has already been a couple of names in there that I have heard have been getting interviews in other places because we are all in the same boat. We are all looking for people and people are filling out apps (applications) everywhere they can.”

