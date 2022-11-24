Search for Baldwin officers sees time ticking

The new Village budget saw the approval of adding one and a half new officers to the Baldwin Police Department. Now Chief Darren Krueger is on the search for candidates.
During the most recent meeting of the Baldwin Village Board, Krueger received the blessing of village trustees to dive into finding new employees. Krueger said, “I would like to start moving forward with that process. My most recent closing of applications was around November 5 and there has already been a couple of names in there that I have heard have been getting interviews in other places because we are all in the same boat. We are all looking for people and people are filling out apps (applications) everywhere they can.”
He said he is about to the point where he just wants to call everyone he has and schedule interviews.
Krueger’s worries about finding officers before they accept other officers is a shared feeling across the state. According to the Badger Project, the number of law enforcement officers in the state ticked down again in 2022, setting a record for the lowest statewide total since the Wisconsin Department of Justice started tracking the numbers in 2008.
Wisconsin has fewer than 13,400 law enforcement officers now, according to the state’s Department of Justice. That’s down from 2021, when the state counted more than 13,500. The record high is nearly 14,400 in 2008. These totals exclude officers who work exclusively in correctional facilities.
Although the decreases are small, they are occurring while the state’s population is on the rise. In the last decade, Wisconsin grew to nearly 5.9 million residents from about 5.7 million, according to the U.S. Census — an increase of about 4%.
Exacerbating the law enforcement shortage is Wisconsin’s unemployment rate, which sits at a near-record low of 2.9 percent, below even the national rate of 3.5 percent, which itself matches the lowest level in 50 years.
And while some crime, including burglary and theft, is down statewide, the tumultuous pandemic years have brought a rise in violent crime such as homicide and assault, according to data from the state Department of Justice. Wisconsin mirrors a rise in most violent crimes across the country.
The “cop crunch” has been a concern for years, as demographics and priorities of younger generations shift. But it has become more acute recently as industries across the board struggle to find workers in the post-pandemic economy.
Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, the largest law enforcement union in the state, said he believes that several factors have contributed to the crunch.
“Budgetary constraints that impede an agency’s ability to maintain staffing levels, the well-publicized, broad-brush criticisms that surround the profession in the wake of law enforcement controversies, regardless of where they occur in the country, and the changing work preferences of a younger generation that can make more money doing a job that is less dangerous, less scrutinized, and less reliant on working conditions such as shift work and forced overtime,” he said.
In a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum from June of 2020, Wisconsin finished dead last of all 50 states in the percentage of state funding for law enforcement. To balance that, the state’s municipal governments appear to devote a higher proportion of their budgets to police than the national average, the report said.
Many law enforcement agencies do have the budget authorization to hire, but simply cannot land qualified recruits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.