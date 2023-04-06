Schweet Stop says sayonara Jason Schulte Jason Schulte Editor Author email Apr 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Schweet Stop owners Tiffany and Jessica Schmidt announced on Facebook last week they are closing both locations in Baldwin and Amery by the end of April. “With very heavy hearts it’s time to go,” Tiffany said. “We’ve run out of options and money.“We’ve been trying and trying for months to find a way to keep things going, but it’s time for us to go.” The pair announced their house has been sold and they’ll be moving to Texas to start anew. The Baldwin location was opened in 2020 when COVID-19 came into everyone’s lives. “The Baldwin public accepted us with open arms,” Jessica said. Yet, opening the second location in Amery was essential. “If it wasn’t for Amery we would’ve been gone sooner,” Jessica added. The pair encouraged shoppers to come into both locations sooner rather than later as everything available will be on the shelves. “We loved to be part of these communities,” Tiffany concluded. “Thank you all for your support. It has meant the world to us.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jason Schulte Editor Author email Follow Jason Schulte Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Schweet Stop says sayonara ‘A great photo of high school sports’ Greenfield Elementary fundraises $89,867.88 for the American Heart Association Knegendorf named new Baldwin Fire Chief Tiffany announces Barron and St. Croix County listening sessions Gov. Evers signs first enacted bill of second term to help curb reckless driving 20 felony counts for identity theft and more The latest on road repairs Most Popular From the Editor's Desk:The top 10 athletes Knegendorf named new Baldwin Fire Chief Baldwin man charged with possession of child pornography Gov. Evers approves WIS 65 expansion project in St. Croix County 20 felony counts for identity theft and more Upcoming Events Apr 6 Take Back the Night Thu, Apr 6, 2023 Apr 6 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Apr 6, 2023 CDT Apr 6 Living Last Supper Thu, Apr 6, 2023 Apr 7 Fish Fry Fundraiser Fri, Apr 7, 2023 Apr 7 Living Last Supper Fri, Apr 7, 2023 Apr 8 Photo with the Easter Bunny Sat, Apr 8, 2023 Apr 8 Easter Egg Hunt - Woodville Sat, Apr 8, 2023 Apr 8 Living Last Supper Sat, Apr 8, 2023 Apr 10 Roundtable Discussion Mon, Apr 10, 2023 Apr 11 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Apr 11, 2023 CDT Stocks Market Data by TradingView
