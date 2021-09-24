September is going to be a big month for The Schweet Stop.
On Sept. 16, owners Jessica and Tiffany Schmidt opened its second location in Amery, to coincide with the city’s Fall Festival celebration.
“We felt the best time to introduce ourselves would be when the community is gathering right outside our front door,” Tiffany said. “We can’t wait to become a part of another supportive community in west central Wisconsin.”
Located at 325 Keller Avenue South, the Amery hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesdays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Fridays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sundays.
The Amery opening comes slightly over a year after opening the Baldwin location during the middle of COVID-19.
“We wanted to bring in a selection of candies that every generation could connect with,” Tiffany added. “Our mission is for customers to be able to reconnect with fond memories from childhood while building new ones. You’ll find both favorites and new things you’ve never seen before.”
To conclude the month, Tiffany said the Schweet Stop will be a competitor in the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce Chili Fest Sept. 25. They will also be debuting its mascot, Schweetie Bear.
