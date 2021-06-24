Jason Schulte is returning as editor of the Baldwin Bulletin, effective immediately.
Schulte served as editor of the Bulletin until last July. After the pandemic hit, he agreed to transfer to an editor position at the Sun and Country Messenger, sister papers of the Bulletin.
The Sun, Country Messenger, Baldwin Bulletin, Amery Free Press and Burnett County Sentinel are sister-publications.
Several in the group, like Schulte, agreed to temporary transfers during the pandemic to help cover open positions. Casey Sill, editor of the Sun and Messenger, agreed to handle an open sales job at the Bulletin and Amery Free Press editor April Ziemer agreed to handle additional news assignments in Baldwin along with her Amery duties.
These temporary assignments are ending this month with Schulte returning to the Baldwin Bulletin, Sill’s return to the Sun and Messenger, and Ziemer returns to Amery full-time.
“It’s exciting to be back in Baldwin,” Schulte said. “The goal is to have the same amount of success as the first time around.”
“I am proud of our news team’s ability to innovate and adapt,” publisher Tom Stangl said, “I am pleased to be able to return editors to their ‘homes’ and hope the worst of the pandemic is behind us. We look forward to getting back to normal, or whatever passes for normal today.”
