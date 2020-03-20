Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers mandated Friday, March 13, the closure of all public and private Wisconsin schools, effective 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, with the anticipated reopening Monday, April 6.
“Based on the assessment of the information available regarding the infectious disease, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (“COVID-19”), closure is a reasonable and necessary step to prevent, suppress and control this disease,” said Andrea Palm, Secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in the order. “To prevent further illness, the schools will be closed until the aforementioned anticipated date of reopening.”
With that news in mind, Superintendent Eric Russell emailed staff and families Sunday, March 15, with the following news:
-- School, along with the Jr. Hawks day care program will be closed, starting Wednesday, March 18, through Sunday, April 5.
-- Activities in school buildings such as Youth Sports practices, Field trips outside the school district and facilities use by outside groups are canceled, starting Monday, March 16, until at least Friday, April 10.
Baldwin-Woodville students were initially scheduled to be off Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20. In that same email, Russell said, starting Monday, March 23, E-Learning opportunities will be provided through Friday, April 3.
Russell said during the School Board meeting Monday night, surveys are being sent out to District residents on how it would be best to handle day care or meals.
School Board
During Monday’s meeting, the Board approved the following spring sports coaches (if they start up again):
-- Lillanne Dos Santos in girls soccer
-- Jordan Lehman in boys tennis
-- Kayla Pabst, Cassie Ryba, Jim Larson, Carrie Anderson and Lori Kooiman in track and field
-- Jason Klopp and Jeff Newton in softball
-- Pat Crowley and Brian Holldorf in baseball
-- Jake Cimino as boys golf
Also, resignations for Amanda Kohler as an office paraprofessional and Amber Dornfeld as custodian were approved.
Linda Skoglund from JA Counter addressed the Board to talk about insurance benefits for the 2020-21 school year. The discussion was initial, as the recommendation will be done in the April meeting. Her recommendation was to stay fully insured with Medica for health and also no changes for dental and vision.
The Board also gave approval for having a boardwalk in the school forest. Total cost for the project came under $23,000, which the school forest fund has over double the amount. Board members questioned where the funds came from. Forest coordinator Debby Walters answered grant writing over the years and when the land was granted to the school, funds were also given at the same time.
Finally, in closed session, the Board voted unanimously to continue paying all staff for while school is closed.
