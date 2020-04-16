According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Gov. Tony Evers has extended the state's order to shutdown nonessential businesses through Memorial Day weekend -- with some relaxed restrictions allowing some businesses to reopen.
The order also closes public and private schools through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
"We aren't out of the woods just yet," Evers said in a statement. "...So, as we extend Safer at Home, I need all of you continue doing the good work you've been doing so we can keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe, and get through this storm together."
Those new restrictions are allowing curb-side pick-up at libraries, reopening of golf courses, although club houses and pro shops must remain closed, and arts and crafts stores can offer curb-side pick-up of materials used to make face masks or other protective equipment. They will go into effect on April 24.
