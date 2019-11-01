After nearly 65 years, the Baldwin Community Pool was forced to close in 2017 due to maintenance and safety concerns.
School officials, community and business members between the Villages of Baldwin and Woodville have met since then searching for a replacement. While all agreed, a new pool would be a great benefit, the financials couldn’t get agreed upon.
School officials at the same time have seen the football field turn into a disaster by the end of the season year after year thanks to the field being grass and the rains which have flooded it.
Based off those two needs, the Baldwin-Woodville School District have held community meetings over the last month to gauge the public’s interest in whether or not to go to referendum in April to construct a new domed pool and go to field turf for the stadium.
The School Board met Oct. 21 to hear the public’s feedback, which was generally positive, said Superintendent Eric Russell. No decision has been reached, but Russell alerted the Board they need to make up their minds by January if they want to have it on the April ballot.
The financial impact is already good news, Russell explained. The estimated cost for the pool and stadium is around $12 million -- $8.5 million for the pool and $3.5 for the stadium. With debt coming off the District’s books, a homeowner will see no increase in their taxes, he added.
Pool
The pool would be similar in size to the old one with a zero entrance. Construction would take place between the football field and tennis courts which school officials believe is beneficial for students. A dome would be constructed to allow for year-round usage. Russell also stated the pool house wouldn’t only serve as a locker room, but bathrooms for the stadium, a possible concession stand and a ticket booth.
Stadium
A new turf wouldn’t be the only change at the football stadium if the request goes to referendum and passes. Currently, there are eight track lanes in the straightaways and six going around the curves. Renovations would make it eight all-around, which gives Baldwin-Woodville the chance to host regionals or sectional meets.
The new turf would allow physical education classes, band practices, soccer matches, youth sports and additional spring sports to play or practice on it. Soccer matches, currently, are played at Mill Pond and if a junior varsity match starts after the varsity, they run out of daylight.
While the field turf and track additions are set as part of this request, school officials have also discussed flipping the baseball field to alleviate parking hassles.
If the project passes, everything will be completed by the summer of 2021.
A rendering of what the new changes to the athletic complex would like, including the pool and flipping the baseball field.
