School is (almost) in session

As the Baldwin-Woodville (BW) Area School District prepares for the 2020-2021 school year, they have issued their reopening plan. This is a fluid plan that may change based new guidelines and if conditions warrant. In fact, changes have already occurred since its release last week. Masks, which were going to be required for staff and recommended for students are now mandatory for all after the mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers took effect Aug. 1.
The BW school districts number one priority is and will always be the safety and well-being of all students. They said they understand there is a risk for students and staff during the current pandemic. Like many other districts in the area, they want to see kids back in school this fall
District Administrator Eric Russell said, “Personally I believe it is best for kids to learn in person. There are some hurdles to cross with virtual leaning. We are putting safety measures in place in efforts for our students to be able to stay in school.”
At the high school, health measures are being put into place including: the Baldwin-Woodville Health Agreement, which parents will need to sign; the ability to join classroom activities through Google meet, should a student need to quarantine; contact tracing and cohorts to keep students placed together in groups throughout the day.
At BWHS Option “A” sees all students at school, five days a week. Should that not work, Option “B” sees a hybrid of some days of in person and others of virtual learning. Option “C” would consist of fully virtual learning that could see students slowly being brought back into the building should risks in the community and county go down.
Students and staff are encouraged not to congregate in groups in hallways or near the locker bay or lobby.
Students allowed in the cafeteria and library at one time will be minimized.
Cohort groups will also be used at Viking Middle School. Shared instructional supplies are strongly discouraged. Trips to lockers are limited to beginning and end of the day. As much social distancing as possible is being implemented.
Greenfield will also use cohorts to group students, end of day dismissal will be staggered and students will not leave classrooms for “Specials” except Physical Education, which will be held outside when at all possible.
The plan is to still allow students the opportunity to get outside for recess two or three times each day. Only one grade will have recess at a time.
For all schools, there will be no out of district field trips, and no visitors.
The 4K sites are looking to move forward as normal with in-person classes. There will be detailed information sent directly to the 4K parents within the next two weeks.
As far as extra-curriculars being implemented back in, Jason Sell, Athletic Director/Dean of Students for BW schools said, “Starting back in July, for the weight room, band, drivers education and sports camps, we began using a five question screener before anyone is allowed to participate, along with using hand cleaning and hand washing. We are cleaning all materials that are touched by users. Cleaning happens between each session. We are using cohorts or smaller groups to keep up on social distancing. Students are not allowed to congregate in locker rooms or use showers. Students are to bring and use their own water bottles. We will continue these practices into August and September and beyond for the Fall Sports Seasons and other Extracurricular activities.”
If you would like to sign your child(ren) up for the Baldwin-Woodville Area School District 100% virtual option, a survey must be completed, which is available on the district website. A separate form must be filled out by August 3 for each child that will be participating. If you sign your child up for the virtual option you are committing to at least one semester.
The District website said, “We look forward to welcoming your kids back to school as safely as possible and still being able to operate. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we do our best to work through these challenging times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.