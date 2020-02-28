The Baldwin-Woodville School District held its first referendum public meeting Monday at the Baldwin-Woodville High School with the meeting lasted around 40 minutes.
To review, April 7, the District will be asking the public to approve construction for:
- A new pool with a fabric dome for year-round use
- A new community pool clubhouse with locker rooms, concessions, tickets office and stadium entry.
- Artificial turf at stadium for all sports and band
- New and expanded running track
- New and improved baseball/softball fields
Total cost is expected to be $12.5 million. Due to the District paying off existing debt, the debt that is being paid off will go toward the project, resulting in no additional tax impact for taxpayers.
Some of the comments from the public toward Superintendent Eric Russell were the following:
One member opined maybe it’d be better to spend the money on sports B-W already competes in instead of a pool. Does the referendum have to be all or nothing?
Russell explained yes, it’s all or nothing. From community surveys, the pool generated more positive reaction than the fields.
Another member stated when the original pool was here, it gave the kids something to do and not running the streets and getting into trouble. Furthermore, she continued, when the summer days were warm, the pool got used and provided jobs for high school and college students.
“I want this for our community, and I think our community wants this,” another member stated.
Another question asked toward Russell was the warranty on the field turf. He said most warranties last for 12 years.
Another question was asked about parking. Russell said a preliminary plan would be west of the tennis courts as the baseball field would be flipped under these plans. Russell also said soccer and football teams could practice on the new baseball/softball field during the fall.
Two more referendum meetings are scheduled for March 9 – 12:30 p.m. at the Viking Middle School Library and 6:30 p.m. at Greenfield Elementary.
(0) comments
