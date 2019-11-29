The Baldwin-Woodville School District once again got a good report card from the Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
As part of the state accountability system, the DPI produces report cards for every public school and district in Wisconsin. The report cards look at four areas – Student Achievement, Growth, Closing Gaps and On-Track and Post-Secondary Success). The four areas are weighted to produce a score in which the District Significantly Exceeds Expectations, Exceeds Expectations, Meets Expectations, Meets Few Expectations and Fails to Meet Expectations.
For the fourth year in a row, B-W overall exceeded expectations with a score of 77.7 for the 2018-19 year. That score was only three-tenths of a point behind second-place Prescott and St. Croix Central among Middle Border Conference schools.
Greenfield has the highest individual score at 81.3, followed by Viking Middle School at 79.5 and the High School at 76.
A breakdown of each area is as follows:
Student Achievement – Students’ level of knowledge and skills attained compared against state academic standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and mathematics.
Growth – How students are gaining knowledge and skills from year to year, focusing on improvement in students’ performance
Closing Gaps – How much the district is closing statewide achievement gaps between student groups.
On-Track and Postsecondary Readiness – How successfully students are achieving educational milestones that predict later success.
All B-W principals were in attendance for the School Board meeting Nov. 18 to go over the report cards and see if any questions needed to be answered.
Greenfield Principals Tiffanie Grodevant and J.R. Dachel discussed Greenfield’s score which was a decline from last year’s 84.6.
However, Grodevant wasn’t too concerned as she told the Board they expected a drop as they changed their instruction, pertaining to Math. The goal is to make sure each student has a firm grasp of their grade level skills before moving on to the next grade. District officials said they hope to see these results pay off even more at the Middle School and High School level.
Viking Middle School Principal Scott Benoy made note of the school’s score increasing the last four years. He also reminded the Board those weights for each school are going to be different based off free/reduced students.
“We have a terrific staff,” Benoy said. He also said besides the core courses, the middle schools are placing an emphasis on educating the whole student.
The High School continues its growth as well. For the 2016-17 year, the score came in at a 60.7. This past year, the figure was 76. The rise primarily lies in two factors – ACT scores going up and the number of students performing on the lowest levels for tests decreasing.
High School Principal Dave Brandvold stated more of an emphasis will be placed on reading because it will help in all classes – math and science, for example, and not just English and social studies.
Superintendent Eric Russell summarized the report by saying this is just one facet of many data-driven results the District gets throughout the year. This one, however, draws the most attention because it comes from the State.
