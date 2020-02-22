The Baldwin-Woodville School District announced last week four public meetings will be held over the upcoming weeks to discuss the upcoming referendum which will be on the April 7 ballot.
The referendum which is $12.5 million will go toward construction of a new community pool with a dome and upgrades of the athletic fields. Because of existing debt expiring, a successful referendum will allow that tax allocation to go toward this project with no additional tax impact.
The meetings were scheduled for:
-- 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, at the High School Auditorium
-- 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Viking Middle School Library
-- 12:30 p.m., Monday, March 9, at Viking Middle School Library
-- 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 9, at Greenfield Elementary
Why now
After demolishing of the old pool building and the heavy use and maintenance on the football stadium and baseball field, the District has had dozens of inquiries about improving those amenities. A communitywide survey conducted by the District showed overwhelming support from the community.
Pool Benefits
-- The District had to demolish the old pool building because of high maintenance and deterioration. This new pool will be more cost efficient, use current technology and infrastructure to help reduce operating costs.
-- The new community pool can be used by the entire community for: swimming lessons, pool therapy opportunity and year-round recreation.
-- Having a cost-effective fabric dome over the pool will allow for year-round recreational and more opportunities for other community, training and therapy uses.
-- The new community pool clubhouse will contain: Changing rooms, shower area, restrooms, concessions for all sports and new entry/ticket office into the stadium.
Stadium Benefits
A new artificial turf stadium and track brings a number of benefits for all sports, band use and community members:
-- Allows all sports to use the stadium in types of weather.
-- Allows band to practice without damaging the football field.
-- Artificial turf can be played on months earlier or later than traditional grass, adding hundreds of hours of use each month.-
-- New LED lighting will be more energy efficient and better light.
-- Add two lanes to the running track for practices, matches and large regional/sectional meets.
Softball/Baseball Field Benefits
-- Reorienting (turning) the fields will improve the use of the fields and the amenities around the fields.
-- During busy practice times, the baseball/softball fields can be used for other sport practices.
-- Currently, the District spends a lot of dollars on field up-keep, which will now be reduced.
-- New and improved dugouts
