The Baldwin-Woodville School Board discussed reopening plans July 20, but nothing was approved.
Instead, Superintendent Eric Russell laid out the plans as of the Board meeting date.
The hope, he explained, is to go back to school five days a week, in-person. For those parents or staff who are at risk or feel uncomfortable, a virtual option is in the works.
“We are going to recommend as much social distancing as possible,” he continued.
One of the biggest hurdles, he explained, is busing. Therefore, he recommended, which was approved,
was the elimination of town stops in Baldwin, with the exception of those who live in the Dutch Heritage and Amsterdam neighborhoods and Bear Buddies.
“If we do that,” Russell explained. “We should be at 50% or lower.” One seat per family will be required. He added the District would be providing crossing guards and is encouraging parents to carpool.
Discussion was then brought into the topic of masks. At this point, he said, it’s going to be a recommendation, rather than a requirement.
“We are going to try to educate families and kids about the benefits of wearing a mask,” Russell said.
At the elementary level, he continued, expect to see students placed in cohorts (i.e., same group of kids) throughout the entire day.
“If there’s a case then, we wouldn’t have to shut down the whole school,” he said, explaining that rationale. He added, which Elementary Principal Tiffanie Grodevant confirmed, each classes will have their own spot for lunches, but to make social distancing work, there are going to be some early lunches time and some late lunch times.
Russell also brought up community and staff feedback the District is still gathering. As of the Board meeting date, 90% of parents want their kids to go back along with 80% of staff.
“Parents want the school to be open,” Russell stated. “We have to do these things to stay open.”
Board member Denise Monicken asked about band and choir and Russell replied the plan at this time, is not to have any large group sessions of both.
If the first option doesn’t work, Russell said, options two and three are a blended model with in person two days per week and virtual education two days per week or back to 100% like it was last spring.
Russell concluded by saying the reopening plans would go to the Board and staff first and then the public before Aug. 17, when approval would be needed.
However, like everything else in this world since COVID started, the Board and Russell were well aware plans could change in no time.
Personnel changes
New Hires – Jennifer Davis as volunteer cheerleading coach; Hannah Keifer as 80% occupational therapist; Rachel Douglas as an elementary special education teacher; Lance Kamm as a high school English teacher and Jacob Den Boer as a bus driver.
Resignations – Jennifer Davis as a cheerleading coach; Cami Curtis as middle school volleyball coach; Robert Hietala as varsity girls soccer coach and Jared Fern as high school counselor.
Other items
The Board went with the District’s recommendation in selecting Midwest Turf Company for the installation of the new turf at King Field. Russell said the District was impressed with Midwest after seeing their work for the Hudson High School football stadium and the River Falls Flying Fish baseball field.
The Board also saw the revised designs for the pool building. There was an increase of more bathrooms in the facility, which pleased multiple Board members.
