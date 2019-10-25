The Baldwin-Woodville School Board heard what the public had to say Monday regards to the potential pool/stadium topic
Superintendent Eric Russell stated the overall feedback was pretty positive from the three meetings held over the last couple of weeks throughout the District.
One of the statements he heard the most, was having the pool be outdoor, to obviously take advantage of the summer months.
Board member Jay Larson asked about the financials and Russell responded, the District wouldn’t even be at 50 percent of its allowable debt if this was approved.
In addition to the stadium, there was discussion about the baseball field as well. Since parking is at a premium currently, an option was mentioned about flipping the field, so people could park by the high school.
Russell reminded the Board they have until January at the latest to decide whether or not this item will be up for the April ballot.
As a result of the discussion, Russell said more information will be released from the District within the next couple of months.
Personnel
The Board approved the following hires:
• Nicole Kriener as District Media Director
• Chelsey Ricketts as Science Olympiad advisor
• Michael Ford as Lego League advisor
• Andrew Jacobson as middle school boys basketball coach
• Hillary Maurer as middle school girls basketball coach
The following resignations were approved as well:
• Steve Perry as assistant girls soccer coach
• Aimee Reyzer as middle school girls basketball coach
• Emily Rognholt and Nicole Emmert as special education paraprofessionals.
Other items
The levy for the 2019-2020 year was discussed and the approval rate was set at 9.22, a decrease of 9.43 from the 2018-19 school year. Russell explained the rate was reached from a formula set by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction which also factors in the District’s equalized value, which had gone up, which results in the levy decreasing.
The Board approved revising the grading systems to give more weight to Advanced Placement classes because they are college level classes.
Heard from Marching Band parent Marla Butler, who spoke about Band’s season, which concluded this past weekend with its fourth straight State Championship at UW-Whitewater. She also thanked the Board for their support over the years.
Russell added approval for a resource officer for Viking Middle School could be on the November agenda. The officer would be available two to three days a week.
