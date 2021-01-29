The Baldwin-Woodville School Board finalized plans for what the football field will look life after renovations are done.
Superintendent Eric Russell said after discussions with those in the athletic department, their opinion was the spear should be in the middle of the field instead of the B-W logo. The Board agreed with the recommendation during its monthly meeting last week.
Russell also presented multiple options on what the end zones could look like. After some debate, the Board chose Blackhawks in red lettering, surrounded by a black background.
Other action
• Approval was given for the Choir trip to New York City, March 16-20, 2022. A trip was originally scheduled for last March, but got postponed due to COVID-19.
• Accepted the administration’s recommendation of not accepting any open enrollment students who need special education, due to openings, for the 2021-22 year. Approval was granted for accepting open enrollment students for the upcoming year.
• Mike Hanson and Bode LaGrander were named as volunteer middle school wrestling coaches. The Board also approved the retirement of Sarah Spenle, a virtual teacher at Greenfield Elementary.
• Russell announced the Middle Border Conference increased its ticket limits for athletic events. Athletes have now been given four passes for home events and two for away events.
In other school news, a generous contribution was made to Viking’s woodshop. Since the establishment of the Viking Middle School Wood Shop in 2016, as an extension of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), the woodshop has continued to evolve. This past summer, the shop received an extremely generous contribution of power equipment and tools from local resident Peter Nisen.
Nisen’s generosity included seven machines, five of which are used regularly in the shop. Those machines include an industrial bandsaw, drill press, tablesaw, lathe, and a dust collection system. The other two machines included are a jointer and a jointer-planer-mortise machine. All of the machines are top of the line brands. In addition, Pete has also contributed some excellent hand tools. With the addition of this equipment, our students gain valuable real life experiences that they will be able to use throughout the rest of their lives. To honor Nisen’s contributions, shop instructor Bruce Ashlin took the liberty of placing his name about the entrance door of the shop space.
