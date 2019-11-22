The proposed pool/stadium proposal discussed by the Baldwin-Woodville School District received its latest revision during the School Board meeting Monday night.
Superintendent Eric Russell presented the latest plans which include the domed pool with a pool house, revisions to King Field, including making it turf and expanding the track lanes to eight throughout.
It was discussed before, but this time, this version included flipping home plate at the baseball field and, now, making it turf, so both baseball and softball could use it early in the spring.
Board members questioned the use of field turf, but High School Principal Dave Brandvold alerted them research has shown field turf is safer for players.
Another benefit of turf, Administration reminded the board, was in the past, the baseball team has had to travel to Mauston to play games early in the season because the field wasn’t ready.
The discussion then turned to lighting the baseball field because if turf is being installed, why not lights? Russell said he was told the cost would be $85,000 a pole.
Board members reached a consensus they will decide at the December meeting if they want the proposal on the April ballot. Russell said the final proposal which will be lights.
Consent agenda
The following hires were approved:
-- Jean Bowman as an alternative education teacher
-- Mauritz Kool as an assistant girls soccer coach
-- Carissa Kusilek as 7th grade girls basketball coach
-- Charlie Tobin as assistant softball coach
-- Cameron Carey as an assistant boys golf coach
-- Christine Spahn, Carter Johnson and Brenda Haas as special education paraprofessionals
-- Riley Gough, Heidi Van Blaircom, Chuck Majetic, Monica Peterson, Sherri Meyer, Chris Miller, Weston Arndt and Bryan Jones as Destination Imagination team managers.
-- Andy Lindus and Craig Campbell as volunteer boys hockey coaches
Resignations were approved for Travis Bonte as middle school wrestling coach and Greg Adams as an assistant boys soccer coach.
Other items
Approved Mike Schaffer as a school police officer for the District. Schaffer, a Woodville police officer, will be seen throughout all three schools. Russell said he’ll be at school two days a week and will start this week. Member Jay Larson was the only one to vote no.
Preliminary discussion was held about the 2020-2021 school calendar. As of Monday, a weeklong spring break is in the plans. Final approval will be done in December.
