Baldwin-Woodville School District voters will have a choice April 4 when they head to the voting booth.
Three candidates will have their names on the ballot as two positions are open to serve on the School Board the next three years.
Incumbents Brad Coplan and Jay Larson are seeking another term. Challenger Dan Dietzman is looking to unseat one of the pair.
To get more of a perspective on the candidates, the Bulletin sent out a questionnaire.
Their responses follow (The Bulletin didn’t get an answer from Larson before this edition went to press):
How long have you lived in Baldwin-Woodville? What is your job? How long have you served in the School Board? Have you served in other organizations?
COPLAN: I have lived in the Baldwin-Woodville area since 1994. I moved here after being hired by the Village of Baldwin Police Department. I was a police officer for 28 years, the last 16 for Baldwin.
I am currently on the Baldwin Senior Center Board and have served as President of the Baldwin-Woodville Area Community Foundation. I have served six years on the Baldwin-Woodville School Board and would love to serve another term.
DIETZMAN: I have lived in Baldwin since 2005, where my wife Carly and I have since raised three wonderful children. I have tremendous passion for the community and am incredibly grateful for the educational environment our children have flourished in over the years. Our schools are a critical building block for strong and successful children, families, and communities. I feel that joining the school board would be an opportunity to serve as a steward for our children and community, and to better connect with and understand our school teachers, administrators, and programs.
I have been working professionally as a Contracts Manager since 2010, and have extensive experience leading people, working on collaborative teams, reviewing complex documents, and negotiating business and legal terms. I will also be competing a University of Wisconsin MBA program in May of this year.
In addition, I've been an Election Worker in the Village of Baldwin, worked for Meals on Wheels in new Richmond, coach for the Baldwin-Woodville Youth Ball Association, coach and board member for Blackhawk Soccer and coach, official, parent volunteer and board member for Blackhawk Hockey Association.
Why or what issues led you to running for School Board?
COPLAN: The reason I’m running for Baldwin-Woodville School Board is because I can remain impartial for all. The Baldwin-Woodville School District is the greatest around. We have fantastic students, teachers, and staff.
DIETZMAN: As I have gained experience personally and professionally, I have come to believe that we have an obligation to serve our communities. I hear a lot of complaining about various issues, but very seldomly is this accompanied by accepting a call to action. It is my belief that we need more community members to step up and step into these roles. We are all better off in the long run if we have more community members engaged and understanding critical pillars of our community such as the School Board. My motivation for running for School Board is very simply to learn, serve, and steward.
What are the strengths of the District?
COPLAN: I feel my greatest strength is I offer a fair and unbiased vote and decision for all students and staff.
DIETZMAN: We are blessed with wonderful facilities in terms of the actual buildings and amenities for learning, athletics, and general community education and recreation. Most importantly though, our strength is in our school staff, teachers, and administrators. My wife and I have always felt that for the size of our school district we have an all-around amazing environment for learning and development of our kids.
Biggest challenges facing the District?
COPLAN: The biggest challenge for this school district is the continued need for space for our students and staff. Our teachers should have smaller class sizes for better learning for our students.
DIETZMAN: One challenge is in maintaining the high bar we have set for our district due to those strengths above, while ensuring disciplined financial stewardship on behalf of the taxpayers in our district. It is critical that we are monitoring test scores and other relevant metrics, to ensure our kids have an optimal environment for learning and development at each stage of learning, not just by grade level, but by individual student. We are truly faced with the balancing act of managing the resources we have thoughtfully and diligently in a way that puts our children in the best possible position to succeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.