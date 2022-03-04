The Baldwin-Woodville School Board approved multiple personnel changes during its monthly school board meeting last week.
The new hires include:
• Jason Klopp, JR Dachel, Mary Staiger and Charlie Tobin as volunteer softball coaches
• Ben Peterson as junior varsity boys soccer coach
• Zachary Stevens and Dawn Lallemont as special education paraprofessionals
• Chase Nelson as a volunteer baseball coach
• Jim Larson as a volunteer track and field coach
Resignations were approved for Jennifer Nickowski as junior varsity girls golf coach and Katelyn Rick as C-team volleyball coach. Samantha Carpenter’s resignation as a special education paraprofessional was also approved.
Finally, Tami McManus’ retirement notice was also granted.
The Board also held discussions about school start times and bus routes along with 2022-2023 calendar start dates.
