The Baldwin-Woodville School District will be looking for a new accountant next fall as the School Board accepted the retirement of Pam Rose from last week’s meeting.
Rose has been with the district 32 years.
The district also accepted Marilyn Monson’s retirement as a dishwasher after 24 years and Faye Bergin as a regular route bus driver. This was Bergin’s second tour with the district, which had consisted of seven years.
Resignations consisted of Kit Smestad as a Destination Imagination coach, Brian Weyer as a middle school football coach, Maggie Whipple as assistant director of all school musical, Bruce Ashlin as a 50% teacher and junior varsity boys basketball coach, Teresa Romportl as a special education teacher and Bailey Manor as a third-grade teacher.
Amanda Arnold was hired as the new high school choir teacher, David Niswonger and Camryn Skabroud as elementary teachers, Jamie McCullouch as an elementary special education teacher and Randy Goss as a high school math and technology teacher. Arnold comes from St. Croix Central, while Goss comes from River Falls.
Pool Update
Pool Director Jarod Dachel gave an update on its activity since its opening Oct. 18.
The number of patrons grew each month reaching a peak of 834 in March. Out of the near 3900 tickets purchase, over 2,170 were day passes for children in-district and 890 were day passes for adults in-district. Over 830 passes were purchased by residents out of district. Twenty-two families in-district purchased memberships. They’ve also seen growth among its workers as the number of lifeguards have increased from 15 to 24 since the opening.
Summer School Swimming Lessons figures show 11 classes with 148 students in June and seven classes with 103 students in July.
The dome is predicted to come down May 28. At that point, the planned hours are 12-8 p.m., Mondays-Fridays (open swim), 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays (open swim) and 1-6 p.m., Sundays (open swim). Hours, of course can change based on staffing and weather.
Election of Officers
The Board approved Ken Dykhouse as President, Todd Graf as vice president, Denise Monicken as Secretary and Jolene Bonte as Treasurer.
