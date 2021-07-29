The Baldwin-Woodville School Board approved the following personnel changes during last week’s monthly meeting.
• Hiring Katelyn Rick as C-team volleyball coach.
• The resignations of Tim Monicken as a middle school football coach, Ariane Coenen as a health services staff aide, Karrie Johnson as a middle school track coach and Hannah Ninneman as an 80% occupational therapist.
• The retirement of Don McGee as a bus driver.
The Board gave approval for a physical therapy services agreement with Prescott, St. Croix Central and Somerset.
They also heard a pool update. Discussion ranged about having pricing for District residents versus non-District residents along with offering year-round membership versus summer/winter membership. Superintendent Eric Russell added all signs continue to point the pool building being finished by Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.