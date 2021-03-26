The current senior Choir members at Baldwin-Woodville will be taking a trip in June.
The School Board approved the request from those members to take a trip to Nashville during its monthly meeting last week.
In proposing the request, Superintendent Eric Russell stated students have taken care of everything except transportation (that did include drivers) and therefore needed two vans. The request stemmed from missed trips last year due to COVID-19.
Board member Denise Monicken expressed caution, saying if we approve this, what’s going to stop every other group who missed out on a trip due to COVID-19 from doing the same thing? She also stated, the vans aren’t the only thing the school is providing.
Monicken’s pleas fell on deaf ears as the rest of the members in attendance – Brad Coplan, Todd Graf, Jay Larson and Ken Dykhouse voted yes. Jolene Bonte and John Hanson were absent.
In other news, the Board accepted the approvals of Susie Willink as the middle school cross country coach, Amy Gunsallus as the interim Food Service Director and Erika Beebe as interim High School Head Cook. The resignation of Jessica Carey as a full-time substitute along with the retirement from DeAnn Ashlin was also accepted.
