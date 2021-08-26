The Baldwin-Woodville School Board heard plenty of public opinion about the masks debate during its Board meeting last week, stating to remain mask free.
Superintendent Eric Russell stated it was the administration’s recommendation to make masks optional as of right now.
“We are going to be continuing to look at the numbers,” he said.
When the time came for a ruling, there was no debate among the seven members. They went along with that recommendation, voting 7-0.
“It’s pure child abuse to put kids in masks,” said Scott Miller, starting a popular refrain among those who spoke. “A lot of this is driven by fear.”
Betty Johnson said she’s done with children in masks.
“Stop listening to the CDC,” she said. “They’ve been caught playing political games with children’s health.”
Added Tanya Barstad: “Please keep masks optional. It’s not good for the kids.”
Approvals
• Approvals were given to the following volunteer coaches:
• Hope Tiffany for girls golf;
• Jim Rumpel and Hanna Stitt for girls tennis;
• Jake Lindquist, Tony Fitts, Nevin Logterman, Rick Garcia, Jeff Casselius, Ethan Palmer, Zach Paul, Cam Carey and Jason Sell in football;
• Kari Laesch, Tasha Forehand, Beth Ombati, Jenny Vance, Kim McGee and Megan Timmerman for cheerleading;
• Frances Pace for volleyball.
Other approvals were for Troy Lovestrand as a seventh grade football coach and Willy Zevenbergen as a regular bus driver.
Russell notified the District about the grand opening of the refurbished athletic facilities including the pool Sept. 3 before the football game against Ellsworth. He also mentioned next month’s annual meeting will be at Viking Middle School.
