The Baldwin-Woodville School Board approved multiple special education paraprofessionals during its monthly meeting last week.
Approved were the following: Kahla Burzynski, Tracy Crowley, Alecia Beskau-Conway, Jamie McCulloch, Michelle Schillinger, Jessica Trickle, Samantha Carpenter, Chelsea Stone, Tiffany Olson, Elzbieta Nickowski and Ann Mitchell.
Sarah Cota and Dana Helgeson were hired as EL paraprofessionals with Joan Forsythe as a Junior Hawks paraprofessional. Amy Whicker was named as a Community Education Advisory Board member.
Resignations were granted for Angie Whirry as a food service worker and Heather Smith as a special education paraprofessional. Brenda Kerr’s retirement as a paraprofessional was approved.
Before the personnel changes, the Board once again heard public comment about the mask debate. There was no action taken during the meeting, therefore, masks will remain optional.
Sara Soderberg, parent of two children within the District, opined she believed masks need to be worn to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“I know I don’t hold a popular opinion,” she said. “But, I believe masks need to be worn. I would like to be proactive instead of being reactive.”
Budget Hearing/Annual Meeting
With little debate, the 2021-2022 budget was approved.
The 2021-2022 mill rate was set for 8.89, a decrease from the previous year of 9.13.
Nearly 58% of the 2021-2022 revenue is general state aid with 21% collect from taxes. Approximately 8% is other state and federal aid and 5.5% is special education aid.
Almost 50% of the expenditures will go toward salaries with benefits making up an additional 21%.
For the 2020-2021 school year, the town of Hammond had the highest percentage of taxes collected by levy with 72.84%. Village of Woodville was second with 71.22, followed by Baldwin at 70.11%.
