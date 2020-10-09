Most school board budget hearing and annual meetings are traditionally anticlimactic and this year’s Baldwin-Woodville edition was no exception.
Held Sept. 21 at the High School Auditorium, Superintendent Eric Russell presented the proposed 2020-21 budget, which was approved. It includes a proposed levy of 9.46, an increase from 9.43 in 2019-20. Russell did alert those in attendance that number is temporary because the District will receive its final aid on Oct. 15 and at the Oct. 19 meeting, the final figures will be approved.
Russell also went over budgeted revenues and expenditures by source. It’s estimate state aid and taxes will account for nearly 70 percent of the revenue, which pretty much balances out the salaries and employee benefits on expenditures.
In other action, salaries for the Board members will now be $100, an increase from $90 and the 2021-22 budget hearing and annual meeting will be Sept. 20 at Viking Middle School.
