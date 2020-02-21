The Baldwin-Woodville School Board accepted the retirements of two more teachers during its monthly board meeting Monday, effective at the end of the year.
Wanda Wells has been with Baldwin-Woodville since 1992 and is currently a 2nd grade teacher. Char Grant started in December 1996 and is a Special Education teacher at Greenfield Elementary.
They join Bruce Ashlin, Lori Isaacson and Mary Landry who announced their retirements last month. Collectively, the five have averaged over 28 years of service to the Baldwin-Woodvile School District.
In other personnel news, the Board accepted the resignations of Jodi Peterson as Greenfield paraprofessional; Jordan Lehman as assistant boys tennis coach and Linda Quam as a speech and language pathologist.
Public comments
The 50-minute meeting was dominated by the public comment portion of the agenda.
First up was Pastor David George of New Life in Christ Church in Baldwin. George, along with his wife Jennifer, gave examples of what it is like to have a child with severe food allergies. Both Georges talked about the differences of awareness from the Grand Forks School District where they were previously to Baldwin-Woodville. They also talked about the effects airborne exposure can have and children with severe food allergies has protection under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The child, Annabell, who attends Viking Middle School, said the staff there has been really supportive.
Next, Bear Buddies Child Development Center co-owner Diane Joachim also asked the Board to consider allowing Bear Buddies, which is located in Baldwin, to be part of the District’s 4K schooling. Joachim said Bear Buddies’ other two locations in Hudson and New Richmond are part of their District’s 4K program. Joachim believes having the 4K children at Bear Buddies having to be bussed out to other locations isn’t good for those involved. She touted Bear Buddies’ curriculum and the overall experience a child gets through Bear Buddies. “We provide a quality early education program,” she said.
Other action
The Board also approved switching school photographers from Lifetouch to Cahill Studios of Amery.
In requesting the switch, Superintendent Eric Russell stated the main reason was the number of complaints the District received in terms of delay and in some cases, parents getting the wrong pictures. Cahill handles the athletic pictures for B-W and the complaints have been minimal, Russell stated.
He further added other area School Districts have gone to Cahill in the past and he was assured by Cahill staff they would be able to accommodate Baldwin-Woodville.
The voted past 5-1 with member Denise Monicken voting no. Monicken was concerned about the extra costs.
The Board also approved entering into cooperative agreements for the Boys and Girls Hockey programs.
