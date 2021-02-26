The Baldwin-Woodville School Board accepted the resignations of Grace Poliak as Food Service Director and Carolyn Cernohous as middle school cross country coach during last week’s meeting.
Libby Whirry was also approved as the assistant boys tennis coach.
The Board also approved going without a canopy for the construction of the pool building.
Elementary Principal Tiffanie Grodevant stated the Jump Rope for Heart had raised nearly $60,000 as of the board meeting, far exceeding the school’s goals.
Superintendent Eric Russell reported special ed paraprofessionals and teachers had received COVID-19 vaccinations with the rest of the staff starting next month.
