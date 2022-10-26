Family Friendly Workplaces announced on October 6th that Schaffer Manufacturing in Milltown has been certified as a gold-level Family Friendly Workplace. The certification signals to prospective and current Team Members that Schaffer is committed to supporting them and their families.

“The team at Schaffer Manufacturing is proud to achieve certification as a Family Friendly Workplace,” said Steve Schaffer, CEO of Schaffer Manufacturing. “One of the primary purposes of our organization is to improve the lives of our team members. Offering family friendly benefits, flexible scheduling, and ample paid time off allows our team members to be effective caretakers of their families. The ripple effect of positive outcomes in our community is truly impactful!”

