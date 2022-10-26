Pictured from left to right: Todd Becker, Schaffer President, Amy Danielson, Kinship Service Coordinator, Karalee Tollakson, Kinship Program Manager/Service Coordinator, Steve Schaffer, Schaffer CEO, Lisa Thanig, Kinship Executive Director, Shara Anderson, Kinship Service Coordinator, Neil Kline, Family Friendly Workplace Executive Director and Kristie Wagner, Schaffer Human Resources.
Family Friendly Workplaces announced on October 6th that Schaffer Manufacturing in Milltown has been certified as a gold-level Family Friendly Workplace. The certification signals to prospective and current Team Members that Schaffer is committed to supporting them and their families.
“The team at Schaffer Manufacturing is proud to achieve certification as a Family Friendly Workplace,” said Steve Schaffer, CEO of Schaffer Manufacturing. “One of the primary purposes of our organization is to improve the lives of our team members. Offering family friendly benefits, flexible scheduling, and ample paid time off allows our team members to be effective caretakers of their families. The ripple effect of positive outcomes in our community is truly impactful!”
To be certified, Family Friendly Workplaces conducts a thorough review of the employer’s human resources policies and practices, awarding points in their matrix for policies and practices which support families and children. As a certified employer, Schaffer can use the Family Friendly Workplaces logo in their marketing and recruitment efforts, as well as access a wide range of additional resources.
“We are truly excited to certify Schaffer,” said Neil Kline, Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces. “Their certification clearly signals to their team, and to other employers, the importance they place on supporting employees and their families.”
As part of their certification, Schaffer committed to annually contributing $2,060 to Kinship of Polk County through the Family Friendly Workplaces Conduit. Based in Balsam Lake, Kinship of Polk County offers mentoring programs to children both in and out of school.
“At Kinship, we know the significant role mentors play in the lives of children,” said Lisa Thanig, Executive Director of Kinship of Polk County. “The supportive adults in a child’s life will have more to give when they can balance their day job with their parent and mentor roles. Schaffer’s support of their employees, and Kinship, encourages the stable and healthy relationships our youth need to thrive.”
Polk County, and western Wisconsin, face a long-term human resources challenge which demands a strategic approach to address. By 2030, Polk County’s workforce will have been shrinking for nearly 15 years, with more people leaving the workforce than entering it. The Family Friendly Workplaces Certification Program is designed to help employers compete for talent today, while also strategically addressing this long-term problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.