Family caregivers were given 90 minutes Wednesday morning with State Sen. Patty Schachtner and Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm to share their stories and tell their experiences about caring for their loved ones.
They didn’t hold back.
More than one was driven to tears as they told their painful stories about sometimes having to give up their careers and become a 24-hour, 7-days-a week caretaker.
Jamie Burk, who grew up in Baldwin, has an 11-year-old daughter with Muscular Dystrophy and his wife with progressive multiple sclerosis.
The daughter attends Paperjack Elementary in New Richmond, and has a great level of care there, Burk explained, but if a hospital visit is needed for her daughter, “I’m the one that has to be there.”
After riding the emotional rollercoaster, Burk’s said he’s seen a counselor, started running and eating healthier.
“Self-care is so important,” he said.
Schachtner and Palm are members of the Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving, created by Gov. Tony Evers last year with some of the responsibilities including: supporting families providing care for their loved ones through respite service, assessing compensation and fringe benefits for caregivers and developing a plan to implement recruitment and retention programs to expand the pool or providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.