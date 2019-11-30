Last Friday, bipartisan legislation authored by Senator Patty Schachtner (D- Somerset) was signed into law by Governor Tony Evers in Prescott. This legislation will keep Wisconsin in the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact to help expedite licensing for physicians that want to practice in multiple states.
“This legislation has been the results of many months of hard work to protect access to quality healthcare for Wisconsinites in border and rural communities like mine,” said Senator Schachtner.
Rural areas of Wisconsin often don’t have access to specialists or high-tech equipment at their local clinics. While Senator Schachtner has also recently co-sponsored legislation to expand coverage for telehealth visits, patients still need to have access to physicians that are licensed to practice in Wisconsin to provide that virtual care. This compact has drawn physicians to the state to practice.
Senator Schachtner continued, “As a medical professional, I know how important access to high quality preventive care can be and this act will ensure that we continue to expand access to licensed physicians for patients in our area.”
