The long-awaited announcement became official late last month regarding Patty Schachtner.
The Senator out of the 10th District announced on her social media outlets she is running for reelection, this time, for a four-year term.
“I’m running for reelection, because I have so much more work to do,” she explained. “My kids, my grandkids…your kids, your grandkids, it’s about them, it’s not about me.
“When it comes to the environment, health care, education, justice system, we need to do better and get work done. I just started and ready to work hard for all of you.
Schachtner, a Democrat from Somerset, scored at the time what was an upset victory in January 2018 in a special election to fulfill the rest of Sheila Harsdorf’s term. It was deemed an upset because Harsdorf, a Republican, held the Senate seat for 16 years, before resigning to be named then-Gov. Scott Walker’s agriculture secretary. In addition, the 10th District voted in favor of Donald Trump by 16 points in the 2016 Presidential Election.
Schachtner is the only Democrat running for the 10th District according to the Wisconsin Elections Commissions website. Her opponent in November will be either Cherie Link or Rob Stafsholt. The winner between those two will be decided August 11 during the partisan primary election.
The 10th Distrct is composed of parts of Burnett, Polk, Pierce, St. Croix and Dunn counties.
