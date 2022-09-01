The St. Croix Central School Board approved naming its softball field in honor of Bette McLaughlin during its monthly board meeting this month. 

McLaughlin died in 2017 at the age of 76. According to her obituary, she lived in Hammond for her entire life, and was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was a charter member of the Hammond Golf Course and was chosen to be Grand Marshal of the Hammond Heartland Days Parade in 2011. 

