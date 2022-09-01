The St. Croix Central School Board approved naming its softball field in honor of Bette McLaughlin during its monthly board meeting this month.
McLaughlin died in 2017 at the age of 76. According to her obituary, she lived in Hammond for her entire life, and was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was a charter member of the Hammond Golf Course and was chosen to be Grand Marshal of the Hammond Heartland Days Parade in 2011.
In the nomination letter, cousin Nancy Rock outlined more of the reasons on why McLaughlin should be honored.
“She always viewed the school as center to our community,” Rock said. “She was active in her support of referendums, and she served on the long-term planning committee prior to the building of the new high school. I believe her generous donation to the girl’s athletic association demonstrates how important the school was to Bette.
“She grew up in a time where girls did not have the opportunities, they are afforded today, but she never forgot that girls need ongoing support to reach their goals.”
The name change will begin immediately.
The School Board also finalized its staff for the 2022-23 year thanks to personnel changes approved.
High school hires were for Brook Reyzer as an agriculture teacher and FFA coordinator, Lance Westberg as a match teacher, Sara Turner as a 50 percent middle school/high school Spanish teacher and district-wide behavior interventionist and Tanner Haffner as a four-hour housekeeper.
Elementary hires were for Emma Murphy as a kindergarten teacher and Kera Styler as a special education paraprofessional
District-wide hires were for Zac Anderson and Charles Kimball as technology support technicians. Adam Sheldon was named a varsity assistant football coach. Aleem Abdul was hired as an assistant boys soccer coach, while Beth Gerrits and Shyanne Demulling were approved as middle school volleyball coaches.
Virtual Education hires were for Tatum Hall as a 75 percent science teacher and Amy Van Grinsven as a 60 percent psychologist.
Resignations were approved for the following: Lisa Schultz as a kindergarten teacher, Jenna Hovde as an high school agriculture teacher, Leah Tritz as an elementary school play mentor and middle school play set director, Michele Gordon as a special education paraprofessional, Shauna Gustafson as an elementary special education paraprofessional, Adam Sheldon as a fall strength and conditioning advisor, Patrick Flandrick as the high school girls soccer coach and Steve Thompson as a computer technician.
The Board also approved an amended 2022-23 staff calendar. Monday, April 10, 2023, is now an all-staff personal development day, while Friday, May 19, 2023. is just for teachers only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.