The St. Croix Central sixth grade teachers gave a presentation to the school board in last month’s meeting about the May field trip to JA Biz Town.
The 12,000 square foot simulated city, in which students become adults for a day. They manage jobs, salaries, debit card and checking accounts. They also learn the importance of collaboration and working as a team.
In addition, prior to attending Biz Town, they learned what it takes to run a business with concepts such as a free enterprise, circular flow, goods versus services and consumers. Furthermore, they became informed about STEM jobs and the differences in wages depending on relation to STEM and level of schooling.
The student response was positive.
“It seemed boring, but ended up being really fun,” was one of the comments along with “I like Biztown because you get to learn about being an adult and get to use money and still had a good time.”
The teachers believe this trip will be beneficial in multiple ways in their classes: For math, it’s about adding and subtracting decimals, For language arts, improving students’ public speaking and their persuasive and informational writing and technical writing. In social studies, it’s about the circular flow of economic activity and in science enhancing students’ problem-solving skills.
Personnel Changes
More personnel resignations and appointments were approved.
The high school saw two more teachers resign in Hali Tasler (math) and Thomas Fuller (physical education/health), effective at the end of the year. The school will also be looking to replace them in athletics as Tasler was the C-team volleyball coach and Fuller was the assistant boys and girls soccer coach.
More coaches’ resignations were accepted: Chris Buckel as varsity boys golf coach, Kamen Flanders as junior varsity softball coach, Abby Dilcher as middle school assistant cross country coach and Jonalee Buckel as middle school track assistant coach.
Additional resignations were Cassie Cable as an elementary special education paraprofessional, Jesseca Hague as the middle school health assistant, Emily Bechel as a speech-language pathologist, and Randy Pfeifer’s resignation as an auditorium manager. Jonalee Buckel also resigned as middle school forensics mentor, while Melanie Neumann also stepped down as elementary school music/play music-advisor.
Dilcher was named the new varsity cross country coach, replacing Bill Emery. Neumann was named as the high school play leader along with the high school/play music advisor.
A pair of fourth grade teachers were hired in Stacy Johnson and Crystal Nolte. Kristi Schmidt was hired as a middle school math interventionist along with Robert Beese as the middle school STEM teacher.
Roseanne Voelker was named as a high school math teacher, while Haley Hartmann was hired as an English Language Learner teacher.
Karli Eichstadt was approved to be the new junior varsity volleyball coach, Justin Yaron was hired as the C-team football coach, while John Quicksell will be the middle school assistant cross country coach.
Linda Reuvers will now be a full-time Virtual Education Middle School teacher, while Vanessa Thompson is a 75 percent virtual education high school language teacher.
Other items
The Board approved meeting dates for the upcoming year: Regular meetings will be the third Wednesday of each month with the exception of December (2nd Wednesday), January (4th Wednesday) and March (4th Wednesday). The annual meeting is set for July 25 at the high school.
In a previous meeting, it was announced the School District will purchase the building and property located at 204 S. Division Street in Roberts for $230,000. It will be used for referendum expansion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.